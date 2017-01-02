1,011 vehicles seized in Drink Don’t Drive campaign

BANGKOK,(NNT) – 1,011 vehicles have been seized in the first three days of the Drink Don’t Drive campaign, says the NCPO, commending officials working to maintain order during New Year celebrations.

National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) Deputy Spokesperson Col Sirichan Ngathong has revealed members of the public last night attended countdown events and prayer services with happiness and in an orderly fashion, adding that the NCPO wishes to thank all officials working to ensure safety at venues during the New Year holidays.

She has said the number of holiday travelers has caused some main roads especially to be congested, but most motorists are cooperative with traffic regulations. Officials will continue to facilitate the needs of travelers and ensure public safety.

As for the Drink Don’t Drive campaign against road accidents, the latest numbers for 31st December 2016 show 7,298 cases of alcohol consumption while driving among motorcycle riders, and 3,769 cases among bus and car drivers. 414 motorcycles and 145 cars were seized, with 278 driver’s licenses confiscated, and 2,813 persons charged.

Officials have seized 1,011 vehicles in the period 29th – 31st December 2016, 810 of which are motorcycles, and 201 cars. 11,764 motorcycle riders were prosecuted, along with 5,850 bus and car drivers.

The NCPO wishes to thank the general public who obeyed the safety instructions on New Year’s Eve, and for the good wishes given to officials during the New Year’s Day.