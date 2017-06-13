1,000-year-old temple found in Uttaradit

UTTARADIT – An ancient temple believed to have been built during the Sukhothai era was found in Uttaradit province.

The ancient temple, believed to be about 1,000 years old, was discovered in Ban Nha Prathat Community in Pichai district. It is situated in the vicinity of another historical attraction.

The ancient temple is 4 meters wide and 10 meters tall and is covered in tree branches and leaves. The temple was found in poor conditions as a well-known local writer, Wittaya Srimuang, is urging local agencies to restore the temple so that it can be another tourist attraction of Uttaradit.