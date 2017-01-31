1,000 passed police cadets test with some 50 alleged cheaters among them

Metropolitan Police Bureau has announced the police cadets’ entrance examination with 1,000 candidates having passed the text and an addition of 141 put on reserve list.

All of them are required to report themselves to the police club tomorrow.

Of the 1,000 successful candidates, over 50 of them are cheaters against whom arrest warrants have been issued, said National deputy police chief, Pol Gen Detnarong Suthicharnbancha, on Monday.

He said that if these 50 plus cheaters show up they will be arrested immediately.

Pol Gen Detnarong explained that the bureau had to include the alleged cheaters in the list of the first 1,000 successful candidates because they had passed the test albeit through cheating. But their names will be deleted and those after the first 1,000 successful candidates will move up to fill the void, he added.

Meanwhile, metropolitan police deputy commissioner Pol Maj-Gen Adul Narongsak said that altogether 358 individuals were involved in the exam cheating. These include 135 “hired guns” who took the exam to allow their answer sheets to be copied by the other candidates who paid for their service and 223 candidates.

Of the 52 alleged cheaters who passed the test, nine of them were “hired guns”.