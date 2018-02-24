Over 100 million baht worth of unlicensed cosmetics and food supplements seized in Korat

Nakhon Ratchasima – Officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Crime Suppression Division seized over 100 million baht worth of unlicensed food supplements and cosmetics in a raid on two warehouses in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Deputy FDA secretary-general Somchai Preechathaweekit said that the FDA had received numerous complaints from consumers who had bought cosmetics and food supplements online from a Facebook page under the name of Wannapa Pongson and Magic Skin Company.

They complained that they used the products and found them ineffective as advertised with several complaining of shaking hands, breathing problem or sleep deprivation.

The authorities launched an investigation, sought permission for a search warrant from the court and raided the company’s warehouses in Nakhon Ratchasima and seized a large amount of drinks, vitamins, and food supplements.

The seized items included 3,258 boxes of Linda Drink, 52,000 packages of Linda Drink, 20,160 boxes of Chlorophyl Detox Fiber, 137,500 packages of Apple Slim, 45 boxes of Shi-No-Bi, 600,000 capsules of Fern Vitamin, 1,368 boxes of Treechada under-arm serum and 10 machines.

The owner of the unlicensed or fake products would face charges of producing and selling fake products, overstating their qualities and selling them under improper labels, he said.

He warned consumers not to be easily duped by overstated advertisements and to exercise caution in purchasing food supplements and cosmetics online.