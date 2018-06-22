10-year irrigation plan set in support of EEC

Rayong – The Rayong Irrigation Project has come up with a 10-year plan to ensure water availability for the Eastern Economic Corridor project.

Project Director Prasan Prueksachart said the irrigation plan to support the EEC, which will be piloted in Rayong, calls for the province to allocate more water availability over the next 10 years without affecting the current water supply.

He said Rayong Irrigation Project calls for the plan to be implemented later this year to enhance the water availability, beginning with the expansion of Khlong Yai water reservoir, and the increase in height of dam walls at other reservoirs to increase capacity.

The eastern province is expected to see no shortages of water if the volume of rainfall remains normal. More water pumping systems are also being installed this year to ensure good delivery of water to all areas, especially at industrial estates which will receive better water supply from Khlong Yai canal after the renovation project has been completed.