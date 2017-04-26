10 universities found to have offered poor quality education

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Office of the Higher Education Commission (OHEC) has terminated 56 poor quality higher-education courses.

OHEC Secretary-General Suphat Champatong said his office found 10 universities nationwide offering 98 low-quality courses. The OHEC launched an investigation late last year after it was told that these institutions were providing poor quality education programs.

The 10 universities are Bangkok Thonburi University, North Chiang Mai University, Pathum Thani University, Phitsanulok University, Western University, Thongsuk College, Siam Technology College, the Institute Technology of Ayothaya, Rajapark Institute and Ratchathani University.

Suphat said most common problems found include hiring under-qualified teachers to teach courses they don’t have related experience in and exceeding student quota.