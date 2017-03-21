10% more flights to arrive in Thailand during Songkran Festival

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (AEROTHAI) has reported that 10% more flights will land in the kingdom this Songkran Festival.

According to AEROTHAI, there will be a total of 38,000 Thailand-bound flights during the water festival which will take place from April 13th to 16th. The majority of them are destined for Phuket and Samui.

The agency said it already has measures in place to facilitate the influx especially at Suvarnabhumi Airport where a runway is currently undergoing repairs.

AEROTHAI has; however, been able to keep flight delay time fewer than 10 minutes. Out of 900 flights per day at Thailand’s largest airport, around 100 of them have been delayed due to the temporary closure of the runway.

AEROTHAI has also sought professional consultation to improve 36 airports in Thailand in order to accommodate 2.7 million flights in the next 15 years.