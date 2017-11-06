1.5 million Thais suffering from depression

Bangkok – The Department of Mental Health has disclosed that up to 1.5 million people in Thailand are suffering from the major depressive disorder (MDD).

Director-General of the Department of Mental Health Dr. Boonruang Triruangworawat chaired the opening of the “National Mental Health Week” event which is taking place at Central Plaza Chaengwattana until November 7. Held on the theme “Depressed?… Let’s Talk,” the event aims to raise public awareness of depressive disorders, signs of depression, and treatments.

According to the director-general, 1.5 million people in the country are suffering from such mental illness, but only half of them seek help. He cited a lack of awareness and knowledge as one of the main reasons depressed persons are not getting treatment.

He added that depression is a serious but treatable illness. Depending on the severity of symptoms, patients may receive treatment with an antidepressant medication or in communicative therapy with a psychiatrist.

Those concerned about depression and mental illnesses are advised to call Hotline 1323.