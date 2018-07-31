More than 1.5 million new vehicles registered in the first half of 2018

Bangkok – According to the Department of Land Transport (DLT), car owners registered more than 1.5 million new vehicles in the first half of 2018.

Deputy Director-General of the DLT Jongrak Kitsamrankhun says that the total number of vehicles registered from January to June 2018 under the 1979 Vehicle Act and the 1979 Land Transport Act is 1,614,576, an increase of 1.9% year-on-year.

He further elaborated that motorbikes made up the majority of the number at 1,008,486, followed by personal vehicles at 373,063 and pickup trucks at 141,271.

The Deputy Director-General said 8,094 taxis and 1,911 motorbike taxis were registered during the period.

Jongrak expects the positive trend to continue throughout the year, attributing the increase to the government’s policies to legalize unauthorized taxis and motorbike taxis.

Earlier the administration launched the Taxi OK and Taxi VIP campaigns which are aimed at improving the overall quality of taxi services.