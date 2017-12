The top names in the world of jet-ski racing once again descended on Pattaya to compete in the King’s Cup Jet Ski World Cup 2017, held at Jomtien beach from December 7-10.

There was a lot to look at both at sea and on shore as professional models sported bikinis and paraded prior to the opening ceremony, while racers from 40 countries joined this year’s tournament which was organized by the Thai Jet Sports Boating Association.

The final day of action saw a large crowd gather to watch the racers battle for the honor of being crowned a world champion.

The Sport GP category was looking competitive but local favourite Supak Sretula managed to consolidate his lead at the top of the standings and take top place.

Another Thai competitor, Thanapat Thiprapai, won the Pro Run 1100 cc title to give the home nation a solid presence on the final podium.

The Pro Free Style category, always a crowd favourite, was taken by Mark Gomez from the USA who finished ahead of runner-up Lee Stone of the United Kingdom and Taiji Yamamoto of Japan in third place.

The Pro Ski GP was won by Jeremy Poret from France ahead of his fellow countrymen Bothi Ong Bastis and Rafael Maorin in second and third respectively.

Another Frenchman, Patorelo Song Bruno, won the Pro Endurance title, edging out Thailand’s Sutat Phutrakul and Teera Sretula.

Weerasak Kowsurat, Tourism and Sports Minister, was the guest of honor at the event and handed out trophies and prizes to the winners. The closing ceremony was chaired by Pol. Maj. Gen. Anan Charoenchasri, the mayor of Pattaya. All Pro-category winners received prestigious King’s Cup trophies and cash prizes of 45,000 USD.

Earlier in the week a Thai entrant was injured when he lost control of his watercraft during warm-ups. Nakorn Silachai was rushed to Bang­kok Hospital Pattaya with abdominal injuries after his 1,600cc jet-ski was hit by a wave and the Thai rider was slammed hard into the sea.

He was later forced to withdraw from the competition.