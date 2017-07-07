Scores of bikinis race down Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA – Clothes weren’t about to hold back the hundreds of athletes who participated in the 2017 Bikini Run last weekend.

Organized by Central Festival Pattaya Beach, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Banglamung District and Singha beer, the second-annual event, held July 1, was separated into three races: a three-kilometer bikini fun run, a nine-kilometer bikini run and a nine-kilometer open mini-marathon to include those not kitted out in beachwear. Prizes also were awarded for best dressed participants and those judged to have the best body.

The races all began on Pattaya beach in front of the shopping mall, with the course running to the Dusit Thani Hotel and back.

The male and female winners of the bikini run were Thanwarath Khajing, 35, and Jarin Phatamas, 28.

The mini-marathon winners, 40 and up bracket, were Patarapong Wongmira, 41, and Saranya Saensradee, 42 while the 16-39 bracket was won by Anan Promsaneh, 32, and Jarin Phatamas, 28.

The winner of the bikini fun run was Thanit Thana­kulchaiwut, 54.

All the winners took home trophies and cash prizes.