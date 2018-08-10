Paul O’Mahony wins 20th Annual Canadian Jackalope Charity Open

82 total golfers set out on a somewhat overcast day with the threat of rain not far away, but although it threatened the rain did not start until shortly after the last golfer putted out and headed to the clubhouse.

As usual with a shotgun start the men’s locker room was a tad busy, but those who had to wait had the chance to sample some of the available Moosehead nectar that was supplied for the event by a generous donor.

The buffet was started at 4:45pm after everyone was seated, and all agreed that the chef and his team of cooks and helpers outdid themselves this year as there wasn’t a belly that was left unfilled.

Plates cleared, drinks poured and the emcee for the night, wearing something out of the ordinary for him (but normal for most human beings), mounted the stage and began his soliloquy.

After greeting all the golfers, their friends and family members the technical prize giving commenced, and right out the gate the long drive trophies were mistakenly given out as nearest the pin trophies.

A quick return of the trophies and then order was restored.

A long list of people with the longest drives and nearest pins for all 5 divisions were rewarded with a 20th Anniversary Canadian Jackalope Open Charity trophy and a gift certificate from yet more generous sponsors.

During his speech the emcee did pause long enough to release the statistics up to date and it was discovered that in the 20 years of Jackaloping there have been 2,159 golfers who have played in the tournament over the years (over the decades is starting to be more the descriptive word).

Of those 2,159 golfers all have had 4 shots at a hole in one, and indeed there was a fantastic prize for a hole in one at this 20th Anniversary, some did mention a new car, a Toy Yoda (must be a new model), but alas, as with the 2077 golfers before them, no one was able to hit the bottom of the cup.

That makes for a number of attempts at an elusive hole in one standing at 8,636 tries, with no success. Perhaps next year.

After the technical prizes were finally all sorted out it came time for the flight winners, and as always the emcee started with ‘Ladies First’, being the gentleman he is.

Runner up in the Ladies Division (handicap 0-36) was Janthorn Kuanha with 30 points. The Champion in the ladies division this year was Nutrada Moungrhunga with 34 points. Both received trophies and gift certificates, with the winner also the recipient of a bottle of champagne that was flown in the night before from Seoul, South Korea just for the occasion. Well don Nutrada.

On to those wascally Rabbits Division (handicap 29 – 36), where the runner up this year was Dale Ironmonger with 27 points, narrowly avoiding a tie with the winner, Michael O’Hallorhan who flew in from Malaysia to attend the event. Once again both received 20th Anniversary Jackalope trophies, gift certificates for restaurants in Pattaya or Bangkok, with O’Hallorhan also picking up a bottle of Gold Ghost vodka kindly donated by Gary Livings.

Third division (handicap 23-28) saw Mic James in third place with 32 points, Jason Manley, winner of the last two Jackalopes in a row, coming in second with 39 points, narrowly losing to Bernie Morris who came in with 40 points, and as winners they all picked up the 20th Anniversary trophies, the gift certificates, and Morris was also awarded a bottle of Crown Royal for his efforts, also flown in from Korea just for the event.

Second division (handicap 14-22) had R. Hoey with 39 points losing on countback with 19 points on the back nine, to past champion Tommy Thompson who managed 22 points on his inward nine, with the players placing third and runner up respectively. The winner of the Second Division was Tom Gingerich, who has been away from the Jackalope for several years, winning his division with a very respectable 40 points. All were rewarded with trophies, gift certificates, and a fine bottle of Crown Royal going to Gingerich for a tight win in the division.

First division (handicap 0-13) was also a very tight competition between those golfers who can boast of low or even single digit handicaps. In third place with a respectable 37 points was Todd Moren, with Mark Wood coming in second place with 38 Stableford points. The winner and past back to back Champion, everyone’s favourite gentleman on the course (and about town), Simon Philbrook with 39 points. Once again the 20th Anniversary trophies, and gift certificates were given to all with Simon Philbrook receiving a pound of Thai coffee donated by Sawasdee Cup, and a bottle of fine single malt scotch brought in all the way from Doha, Qatar just for the occasion.

The winner of the low gross this year was Dave Stockman who shot a very respectable 76 off the stick and was rewarded with the usual trophy and gift certificate, but these prizes were in a roll away bag, and the 18 year old Chivas Scotch Whisky along with the bag of coffee was gratefully received.

The winner of the 20th Annual Canadian Jackalope Open was Irish lad Paul O’Mahony who shot 44 points off of his 24 handicap. He became the first winner from the Emerald Isle and received his trophy, bag of Thai coffee, and another rollaway bag with a 21 year old bottle of Johnnie Walker Scotch, again brought in all the way from Doha for the occasion. He also has his name added to the perpetual Jackalope trophy to go along with all previous winners.

There were also other awards throughout the course of the awards ceremony, with Simon Philbrook winning nearest the marker entitling him to a free bottle of ‘Top Shelf’ liquor compliments of the world famous Misty’s A Go-Go bar on the equally famous Pattaya Walking Street.

The winner of the keg donated by Misty’s A Go-Go turned out to be none other than Suwanna Smalley who managed to nudge her ball down the fairway to within 6 feet of the marker to claim her prize, making her husband’s eyes light up like fireflies!

On to the now famous 50/50 with this year’s prize list the Jackalope’s best in the 20 years of their tournament, with 5 golf bags and several bottles of premium liquor all donated by the kind donors without whom the Jackalope would struggle to continue.

After the golf bags and liquor were claimed, it was on to the grand prizes, which included an exercise bike kindly donated by Seara Sports Systems, and the winner had better use it!

Next a free car rent for a month courtesy of Jon Fox at Q Cars, followed by a lovely holiday in Koh Chang’s five star Nirvana Resort donated by Richy Rhodes. The penultimate prize was a two day stay at a 5 star Riverside Bangkok Hotel, kindly donated by the good people at Anantara Vacation Club.

Finally, the restless crowd waited with bated breath as the winner of the cash prize was announced. The 50/50 draw raised 165,000 baht, and the winner of the loot, Neil Sandilands, after some confusion created by the emcee, donated his 83,000 directly back to the charity.

The donation box netted a further 27,011 baht and 2 paper clips (thanks for that whoever gave everything they had to give), raising the amount raised to 192,011 baht.

Add to that the amount of money made off of private donations, and the total raised at the 20th Anniversary of the Canadian Jackalope Open equaled a nice round sum of 200,000.01 baht.

At Mark Gorda’s 60th birthday party two nights later at The Haven, in lieu of presents he put out the donation box once again and raised the tidy sum of 35,000 baht. Added to the funds previously raised at the Jackalope made the final tally for the Charity, Fountain of Life, and Camillian Centre 235,000.01 baht, and 2 paper clips.

Thanks to Jack from Macallan Insurance not only for his 10,000 baht directly to the charity, but also to Bill Collis who kindly donated 5,000 baht directly to the donation box.

A very heartfelt thanks goes out to all of the players, sponsors, the team of hard working individuals behind the scenes that made the day happen with very few hiccups (other than the emcee blowing a few calls), and a special thank you goes out to Khun Mike Mesommonta and his wonderful team of greens keepers, caddies, kitchen and restaurant staff who have made the Jackalope’s 11 years played there run smooth as possible.

2018 Donor List

– Macallan Insurance

– Ban Chang VFW Utapao Post 12146

– TQ Rock and Roll Bar

– Jesters Motorcycle Club

– The Haven Hotel

– Indian by Nature

– Blue Moose Sports Bar and Grill

– Tinnies Aussie Pies

– Q Car Rentals

– Pattaya Mail

– Rick Moren

– Todd Moren

– Neil Sandilands

– Dave Merritt

– Richard Murphy

– Benny Hansen

– One Bar Ban Chang

– Anantara Vacation Club

– Nirvana Resort Koh Chang

– Misty’s A go-Go

– ZINC 101

– Up to You food truck

– Rich Man Poor Man

– Jameson’s Irish Restaurant

– Tequila Reef Cantina

– Passions Gentlemen’s club

– Sawasdee Cup Thai Coffee Company

– Fraser’s Family Restaurant

– Flying Farangs Ice Hockey Team

– Luc and Soda Lefreniere

– Ghost Vodka and Black Rat Cider

– Mark Gorda

– Seara Sports Systems

– Brad Sproxton