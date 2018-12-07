3rd Annual Riviera Group ‘Sports Day 2018’ is another Huge Success

The Riviera Group, Pattaya’s leading Real Estate Developer held their 3rd Riviera Sports Day on Saturday 24 November at the Regents International School.

Chanyuth Hengtrakul, former MP of Chonburi and former Secretary to the Minister of Health presided over the annual games. Together with Winston Gale, Riviera Group owner, and Sarah Osborne-James, Head of Regents, they officially opened the event after a parade that seemed to have extraordinary choreography for so many.

Winston Gale said, “Thank you Mr. Chanyuth for taking time from your busy schedule to honour us with your presence here today and thank you Sarah for your kind hospitality in hosting the event at your wonderful school. I extend a warm welcome to all those who work alongside us to this sensational sporting venue.”

He then went on to thank and praise his wife Sukanya Gale and their key team members who worked tirelessly in the background making sure the event ran smoothly along with all the necessary organizing.

With over 500 people attending and taking part, and brightly coloured shirts displaying varying teams seen everywhere, the stage was set for not only a fun filled day of competitive play but also towards eventually building and strengthening friendships amongst contractors and suppliers who work closely with The Riviera Group.

The Riviera Group has a noble tradition of helping children, especially those underprivileged children who need medical care but cannot afford to pay for it.

To this end 230,000 baht was raised from the sales of tickets priced at 200 baht. The Regents International School also kindly donated 25,000 THB towards this worthy cause.

Various sporting events were held, including the 3,000 metre race around the schools oval track, the 100m sprints, 400m relay races, volleyball, tug-of-war, sepak takraw and various humorous comedy games like the sack race, blind-folded girls searching for eggs, and the hilarious dangling-brinjal-hit-the-golf-ball race.

The highlight of the day saw the Regents football team pitch themselves against The Riviera’s finest. After a hard slog, Regents had the legs, winning a justified 4-2 victory and raised the large Riviera Football Trophy at the end of the day.

By sunset, hundreds of medals were given out to teams, winners and runners-up.

Celebrations were held for most of the day. Various hot and cold foods, BBQ and kebabs along with endless drinks were provided throughout, as was a music band with accompanying dancers on stage playing into the sunset and later into the night.

All very typical Riviera Style “Do it with style and very well or simply don’t bother”.

As far as community events go, this one is definitely one for the calendar next year. The good news is, it seems like the trend-setting team of The Riviera Group plan to extend an invitation to many more members of the business community to join in the next Annual Riviera Games in 2019.

Were in!

