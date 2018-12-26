Latest Stories
Solskjaer tells United players to enjoy Old Trafford
Manchester, England (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can't wait to lead Manchester United out at Old Trafford for the first time on Wednesday against...
Harden’s 41 helps Rockets beat Thunder 113-109
Moscow (AP) — Anton Shipulin, a world biathlon champion at the heart of Russia's doping scandal, announced his retirement on Tuesday. Shipulin, 31, told a...
PM hands out Industry Awards 2018
Bangkok - Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the 2018 PM's Industry Awards last week, congratulating this year’s winners and commending them for their...
SME D Bank offers loans to flood-hit businesses
Bangkok - The SME Development Bank of Thailand (SME D Bank) is offering “urgent” low-interest loans to small and medium-sized businesses in the flooded...