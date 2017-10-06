Ukrainian Ambassador visits the Dusit Thani Pattaya

Neoh Kean Boon (right), GM of Dusit Thani Pattaya, presents a congratulatory bouquet to Andrii Beshta, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Thailand, at the celebration held to mark the 26th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence held at the hotel recently. The event was hosted by the Embassy of Ukraine and was attended by a large contingent of Ukrainian residents in Pattaya and other parts of Thailand.