Royal Cliff welcomes Russian tennis star

Royal Cliff Hotels Group recently hosted an exclusive cocktail reception to welcome the return of Russian tennis star, Dr. Mikhail Youzhny along with upcoming Russian tennis players at the Fitz Club. In attendance were Royal Cliff’s top management led by Managing Director Panga Vathanakul. The hotel’s state of the art fitness center, Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness has been the venue of this prominent tennis camp held every year where players warm up, train and improve their game in preparation of taking on their rivals in the upcoming tennis season.