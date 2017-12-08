Royal Cliff presents prize to winner of photo contest

Jan Lorenzen (3rd left), Resident Manager of Royal Cliff Grand Hotel and the Food and Beverage Director of Royal Cliff Hotels Group, presents a prize to Piyatida Sassanupathum, the winner of Royal Cliff’s ‘Special Moments with Mom’ Mother’s Day Photo Contest held at the resort recently.

