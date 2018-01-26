Rotarian receives royal recognition from HRH Princess Sirindhorn

0
189

HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn graciously presided over a ceremony in Nan province recently to recognize citizens for their social commitment and service to the community. Amongst the recipients of the Princess’ awards was Dr Otmar Deter, Charter President of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International for his invaluable contributions to the Prosthesis Foundation of the Princess Mother.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR