Ocean Marina wins award at Phuket event

The Ocean Marina Yacht Club was awarded the “Best Marina Development” in Asia at the inaugural Christofle Yacht Style Awards at a ceremony held in Phuket recently. Receiving the award were Napong Paripontpo­chanapisuti (left), Acting Assistant MD, Residential Business, Ocean Property Co. Ltd., and Scott Finsten (right), the Harbour Master.

