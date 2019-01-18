New Year greetings from our friends

Suthiporn Tongprasarn (Amm) (left) Marketing Communications Executive of D Varee Jomtien Beach Pattaya dropped by the Pattaya Mail office to wish us a Happy New Year. She was greeted by Nutsara Duangsri, our Sales & Marketing Manager.

Asanee Intaring (right) Marketing Communications Manager and Toonkwan Nillawong (left) E Commerce Manager of the Avani Pattaya Resort brought gifts galore to wish the Pattaya Mail team a Happy New Year. They were received by Nutsara Duangsri.

Punchita Rungwimonrut (Deta) (right) PR Manager and Orawan Thunantha (Bena) PR Executive of the Centara Grand Mirage Resort Pattaya show their appreciation for our support throughout the years. They were welcomed by Nutsara Duangsri.

Palika Chaleamsan (left) Assistant Sales Manager and Apinya Kaensan (right) Sales & Public Relations Coordinator of the Centara Grand Phratamnak Pattaya were greeted by Nutsara Duangsri (2nd left) and Prince Malhotra (2nd right) Deputy Managing Director of Pattaya Mail.