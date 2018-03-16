Mövenpick co-sponsors Queen’s Cup Pink Polo 2018

Mövenpick Siam Hotel Na Jomtien Pattaya was proud co-sponsor of the 10th Queen’s Cup Pink Polo 2018, recently held at The Thai Polo and Equestrian Club in Pattaya on Saturday 3rd March, 2018, which is fundraising for The Queen Sirikit Center for Breast Cancer. (l-r) Nattapun Runyasewa – Director of Sales and Marketing, Chittima Dachanaphirom – Marketing Communications Manager, and Nara Ketusingha – Secretary General & Manager, Thailand Equestrian Federation.