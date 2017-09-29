Amari Phuket led by Pierre-Andre Pelletier (center), Regional Vice-President, Operations Southern Thailand, Vietnam and the Maldives, and Penprapa Chooklin (right), Associate Director, Marketing Communications, recently received the Ctrip award from Daniel Feng (left), Thailand’s Chief Representative of Shanghai Ctrip Business Company. Chinese travelers voted for La Gritta Restaurant as one of the top restaurants on the Ctrip Gourmet List.
Home Social Scene La Gritta at Amari Phuket voted as a top restaurant
Latest Stories
La Gritta at Amari Phuket voted as a top restaurant
Amari Phuket led by Pierre-Andre Pelletier (center), Regional Vice-President, Operations Southern Thailand, Vietnam and the Maldives, and Penprapa Chooklin (right), Associate Director, Marketing Communications,...
Sports Day held by [email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya
[email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya held their colorful annual Sports Competition for employees and all management teams. This was the 3rd [email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya...
Two years on, ‘no chair Wednesday’ debate rages on
Nearly two years after beach chairs and umbrellas were banned from Pattaya beaches once a week, the debate rages on whether “no chair Wednesdays”...
Fugitive former leader Yingluck in Dubai
Bangkok — Former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra appears to be staying in the Mideast commercial hub of Dubai after fleeing a criminal conviction, according...
PM officiates Thai National Flag Day
Bangkok - The Prime Minister of Thailand attended the first Thai National Flag Day event at Government House in Bangkok, marking the centennial anniversary...