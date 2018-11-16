Representatives of the King Power group, led by outlet manager Siriporn Kaewngam, donated 100,000 baht to Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome for the purchase of sports uniforms for students who will compete in the upcoming 36th Local Administration Organisation Student games.
Home Social Scene King Power donates funds to buy sports uniforms for students
Latest Stories
In remembering WWI, world warned of resurging ‘old demons’
Paris (AP) - World leaders with the power to make war but a duty to preserve peace solemnly marked the end of World War...
Human Help Network Foundation Thailand celebrates 10th anniversary
Austrian Ambassador H.E. Dr Eva Hager led the list of foreign and local dignitaries as the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand (HHNFT) celebrated its...
A little night music for classic fans
Elfi Seitz -
October 29 saw another beautiful classic music event take place at the Diana Garden Resort, organized by the Pattaya Classical Music Club in order...
Romantic Loy Krathong is next Thursday
Celebrants encouraged to use only natural materials for krathongs This year’s Loy Krathong Festival, the most romantic night on the Thai calendar, falls on Thursday,...
Are we ready for autonomous motoring?
Uber wants to resume self-driving car tests on public roads Detroit (AP) - Nearly eight months after one of its autonomous test vehicles hit and...