Jo and Khanittha profess their love for each other

Having courted his true love for exactly one year Joachim K.P. Klemm proposed to Khanittha Thailakroi asking for her hand in marriage. The private engagement ceremony was held on 5 December 2017. The wedding will be held early next year. Jo is the International Sales Manager for GO Property Thailand.
