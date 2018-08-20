A group of Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Salem Young Town in Rotary International District 2982, India, led by Charter President C. Thyagarajan (seated right), held ceremonies at the Beverly Plaza Hotel recently to install D. Hari Baskar (seated 3rd left) as the new president for 2018-19 of their club. Chief Guest for the occasion was Immediate Past District Governor Onanong Siripornmanut (3rd right) and Guest of Honour was PDG Pratheep S. Malhotra (seated 2nd left) both of R.I. District 3340, Thailand. Rotarians from many clubs in Pattaya joined in the celebrations.
Home Social Scene Indian Rotarians hold installation ceremony in Pattaya
Latest Stories
Quakes cut power, topple buildings on Indonesian island
Sembalun, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake cut power across the Indonesian island of Lombok, toppled buildings and killed at least two people as...
Indian Rotarians hold installation ceremony in Pattaya
A group of Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Salem Young Town in Rotary International District 2982, India, led by Charter President C. Thyagarajan...
EEC dubbed new driver of Thai economy
Bangkok - The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) that straddles three eastern provinces of Thailand is emerging as the new driving engine of the Thai...
Gen Prayut remains undecided about a future in politics
Bangkok - Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is still uncertain about his political career and told reporters over the weekend that he is going...
Department of Tourism urges travel companies to renew licenses before expiry date
Bangkok - The Department of Tourism is urging travel companies to file for a renewal of their licenses at least a month before the...