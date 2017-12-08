Hotel DOO inspect Centara Maris Resort Jomtien

0
849

Chaiphun Thongsuthum (center), GM of the Centara Maris Resort Jomtien, welcomed Markland Blaiklock (2nd right), Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts, and Austin Robinson (2nd left), Corporate Director of Operations – East Coast Thailand on their inspection of the resort recently.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR