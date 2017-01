Kobi Elbaz (third from right), CEO of Tulip Group joined his colleagues for the opening of Centara Azure Hotel Pattaya, where he was congratulated by Nadav Mennahem Zioni (centre), Group Director of Sales and Marketing of BTC Group, management executives of Centara Hotels and Resorts, Austin Robinson (second from left), Group Director of Operations – East Thailand and Vietnam, and Winfried Hancke (third from left), Group Director of Food and Beverage.