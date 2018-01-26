Hilton Pattaya makes donation to School for the Blind

Montree Sattham, Director of Human Resources for Hilton Pattaya and their team donated used calendars and audio fables to the Pattaya Redemptorist School for the Blind recently. The calendars will be recycled into to Braille books. Volunteers from the hotel recorded 12 chapters of the Daisy digital talking book of Aesop’s fables. This Hilton Pattaya’s trainee initiative project supports the hotel’s mission for social responsibility and strengthens the local community. The audio fable is one of the communication tools that can help the blind enjoy interesting stories, news and knowledge not to mention encouraging creativity and imagination.