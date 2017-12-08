Hilton Pattaya donates funds to build a house for needy family

Hilton Pattaya in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Thailand built a house for a local family in Baan Bo Kwang Thong, Chonburi, recently. Hilton Pattaya donated THB 250,000 for sponsorship to build the house by getting support from sales of hotel’s popular raincoat teddy bears. Moreover, Hilton Pattaya’s management team and volunteers, together with the team of Habitat for Humanity Thailand, helped during the construction, including moving bricks, laying bricks, and digging a pit.