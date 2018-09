The Foam Pool Party features a new sound system, new lighting, cabanas dancers, shows, games, floats, and more. Get wet and wild at Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya every Saturday in their 2,000 square meter free-form pool. Get up and dance or just enjoy the show from the comfort of your lounger or book a bottle package in a Poolside Cabana. Rock agents are ready to entertain you with fun pool activities every weekend.