Dusit Thani Pattaya participates in Children’s Day activities

0
195

Staff and management of Dusit Thani Pattaya, led by Executive Assistant Manager Larry Choi (3rd left, back row) joined National Children’s Day 2018 activities organized by Pattaya City as part of hotel’s ongoing CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives. Children and their parents stopped by the hotel booth where they were given snacks, toys and played many games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR