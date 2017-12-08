Dusit Thani management makes merit in honour of King Rama IX

0
841

Neoh Keen Boon (front centre), GM of the Dusit Thani Pattaya, together with the management, staff and hotel guests participated in a merit-making ceremony by offering alms to Buddhist monks to honour and commemorate the anniversary of the passing of His Majesty King Rama IX.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR