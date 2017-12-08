Neoh Keen Boon (front centre), GM of the Dusit Thani Pattaya, together with the management, staff and hotel guests participated in a merit-making ceremony by offering alms to Buddhist monks to honour and commemorate the anniversary of the passing of His Majesty King Rama IX.
Home Social Scene Dusit Thani management makes merit in honour of King Rama IX
Latest Stories
Centara Grand Mirage staff visit Banglamung Wildlife Breeding Centre
Staff of the Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya led by Daranat Nuchaikaew (front right), Director of Human Resources visited the Banglamung Wildlife Breeding...
Hotel DOO inspect Centara Maris Resort Jomtien
Chaiphun Thongsuthum (center), GM of the Centara Maris Resort Jomtien, welcomed Markland Blaiklock (2nd right), Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts,...
Dusit Thani management makes merit in honour of King Rama IX
Neoh Keen Boon (front centre), GM of the Dusit Thani Pattaya, together with the management, staff and hotel guests participated in a merit-making ceremony...
Hilton Pattaya donates funds to build a house for needy family
Hilton Pattaya in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity Thailand built a house for a local family in Baan Bo Kwang Thong, Chonburi, recently. Hilton...
Movie star visits Kantary Hotel Korat
Magrin Promyothi (left), GM of Kantary Hotel Korat, greets well known Thai actress and variety show host Pimra Chareonpakdee, popularly known as ‘Namwan Zaza’...