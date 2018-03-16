Diana Garden Resort presents Chinese New Year gifts to Pattaya Mail

Diana Garden Resort representatives Phimpa Sukkasem, Asst. General Manager, and Nualchan Phuphasit, the Acting GM, visited the Pattaya Mail office recently to present a Chinese New Year gift which was received by Nutsara Duangsri, Manager of Sales & Marketing.

