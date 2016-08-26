Cyclists hit the road to celebrate HM the Queen’s birthday

Neoh Kean Boon (3rd left), GM of Dusit Thani Pattaya is seen with some of the hotel management including Prawes Akanimart (2nd left) and Pramot Sothana (3rd right) that joined the DASTA & Press Bike Rally 2016 held recently around the Marbprachan Reservoir area. The event coincided with the weekend celebration of HM the Queen’s royal birthday and was also aimed to support cycling for better health while promoting the green scenery in suburban areas of Pattaya City mapped by the organizers as cycling routes to promote eco-tourism to the participating cyclists from all walks of life.