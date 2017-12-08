Centara Grand Mirage staff visit Banglamung Wildlife Breeding Centre

Staff of the Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya led by Daranat Nuchaikaew (front right), Director of Human Resources visited the Banglamung Wildlife Breeding Centre as part of their CSR activity to create awareness of the importance of protecting the environment and conserving natural resources.

