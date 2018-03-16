Cape Nidhra Hua Hin supports local Red Cross

Laphatrada Kerdsuk (5th left), Sales Coordinator of Cape Nidhra Hotel Hua Hin, presented gift vouchers to Parichart Thammarapeepat (5th right), President of the Hua Hin Red Cross District Branch, for their lucky draw at “Mudcha Kachard Shop” at the “Visit Hua Hin and Hua Hin Red Cross Fair 2018” held recently at Queen’s Park in Hua Hin.