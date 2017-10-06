Bangkok Life Assurance holds seminar at PEACH

The Bangkok Life Assurance PCL’s Annual Sales Seminar 2017 was held at the Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH) recently. Photo shows Vipon Vorasowwharit (centre), President and Executive Director of Bangkok Life Assurance, Ruangsak Panyabodegun (3rd left), Senior Executive Vice President of Bangkok Life Assurance, with Panga Vathanakul (4th right), MD of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and PEACH, and Vitanart Vathanakul (right), Executive Director of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and PEACH.