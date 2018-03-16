Bangkok Hospital Pattaya team convey good wishes to Pattaya Mail

0
178

Metas Pukmahamad (left), Marketing Executive, and Marc Gloor (2nd left), International Marketing Officer (Domestic) of Bangkok Hospital Pattaya recently visited the Pattaya Mail Office to wish our team the very best for the new year. They were welcomed by Nutsara Duangsri, Manager of Sales & Marketing, and Peter Malhotra.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR