Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – Friday October 19, 2018 – October 25, 2018

0
170

DATE: Fri
19		Sat
20		Sun
21		Mon
22		Tue
23		Wed
24		Thu
25		Fri
26
Apple’s IrishMt. ShadowKhao Kheow
Bunker BoysGreenwoodPleasant ValleyKing NagaBurapha
Cafe Kronborg
Colin’s GolfGreen ValleyEastern StarBurapha
Growling SwanMt. ShadowCrystal Bay

Billabong Golf		BuraphaPhoenixGreen ValleyBurapha
Le KataiKing NagaEastern StarMt. ShadowTreasure HillPutaluangPleasant Valley
Lewiinski’sSiam Old CourseGreen ValleySiam PlantationSiam Old Course
The LinksEastern StarPattaviaKhao KheowThe Emerald
I RoversSilky Oak
Retox Game OnPattaviaBangpraTreasure HillPleasant Valley
Siam CountryEastern Star
Sugar ShackPutaluangTreasure HillThe EmeraldPattaya C.C.
Outback Bar
The Golf ClubTQ MastersGreen ValleyPattaya C.C.Burapha
The Players LoungeGreen Valley
Tropical GolfBangpraTreasure Hill
Valley View HackersGreen ValleyGreen ValleyGreen ValleyGreen Valley

 

The Bunker Boys meet at the M-Club off Pattaya 3rd Road for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com). Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Bjarne, tel. 038 423203, 038 423809). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewiinski’s departs from Soi Pattayaland One (Soi Pattaya 13/3) at 9:00 a.m. on its scheduled days. of Sunday, Monday, Tuesday/Wednesday and Friday. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.comThe Outback Golf Bar is situated 6km from Sukhumvit Rd. along Siam Country Club Road. Telephone Andre on 092-617-4951 or visit www.outbackgolfbar.asia. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778. Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR