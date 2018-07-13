Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – Friday July 13, 2018 – July 19, 2018

DATE: Fri

20 Apple’s Irish Bangpra Khao Kheow PSC Monthly Bunker Boys Crystal Bay Plutaluang Bangpra PSC Monthly Cafe Kronborg Pattavia PSC Monthly Colin’s Golf Crystal Bay Green Valley Pattavia Bangpra PSC Monthly Growling Swan Bangpra The Emerald PSC Monthly

Billabong Golf Burapha Phoenix Green Valley PSC Monthly Le Katai Crystal Bay Greenwood Khao Kheow Pattavia The Emerald PSC Monthly Lewiinski’s Siam Old Coures Green Valley Siam Old Course PSC Monthly The Links Eastern Star Greenwood Burapha PSC Monthly I Rovers Plutaluang PSC Monthly Retox Game On Treasure Hill Khao Kheow Pattavia PSC Monthly Siam Country Pattaya C.C. Burapha PSC Monthly Sugar Shack King’s Naga Bangpakong Greenwood PSC Monthly Soi Diana Sports PSC Monthly The Golf Club Soi Dao Green Valley Pattaya C.C. PSC Monthly The Players Lounge Green Valley PSC Monthly Tropical Golf Pattavia Bangpra PSC Monthly Valley View Hackers Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley PSC Monthly

The Bunker Boys meet at the M-Club off Pattaya 3rd Road for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com). Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Bjarne, tel. 038 423203, 038 423809). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewiinski’s departs from Soi Pattayaland One (Soi Pattaya 13/3) at 9:00 a.m. on its scheduled days. of Sunday, Monday, Tuesday/Wednesday and Friday. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.com. The Outback Golf Bar is situated 6km from Sukhumvit Rd. along Siam Country Club Road. Telephone Andre on 092-617-4951 or visit www.outbackgolfbar.asia. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778. Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629