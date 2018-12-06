Villa on Pratumnak Hills
Villa on Pratumnak Hills, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; bathroom with Jacuzzi in master bedroom, 2.5 km to Walking Street, only 700 meters from Dongtan Beach, land size 100 sqw, living area 170 sqm, fully furnished, 3 air conditions, 1 living room with flat screen TV, european kitcmmhen, alarm system, private swiing pool, garden,private car park with automatic gate. 12,000,000 THB
62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City
T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand
Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)
Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.gopropertythailand.com