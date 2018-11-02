Villa in East Pattaya with separate guest house
1 of 12
This villa is located in a very quite area of East Pattaya ; Land: 1.128 sqm, living space: 425 sqm; fully furnished; living room with dining area, 5 bedroom/s, 6 bathroom/s; jacuzzi; 1 european kitchen; private pool; storage room; double garage; parking; electric gate
http://www.gopropertythailand.com/Property/Villa-in-East-Pattaya-with-separate-guest-house-34603
62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City
T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand
Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)
Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.gopropertythailand.com