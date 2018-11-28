Townhouse in Pratumnak 1 of 11

Double townhouse in Pratumnak Soi 4, total land size 18×8 meters (144sqm), 5 floors, 2 garages, 6 rooms (5 with one bedroom and one bathroom, and 1 with two bedrooms and two bathrooms). The property is registered in Thai company, fully furnished; very quiet location on Pratumnak Hills and near to Pratumnak Beach. 11,950,000 THB

62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City

T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand

Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)

Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.gopropertythailand.com