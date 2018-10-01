Studio close RHOMPO Nightmarket, Jomtien
Studio located close to Jomtien Beach and ‘Rhompo Night Market’, Jomtien 2nd road, 3rd floor; living space: 47 sqm; fully furnished; 1 living/bedroom; 1 bathroom, kitchenette; terrace; WiFi; security 7/24hrs; fitness gym; community pool; garage; restaurants, bars, supermarket, laundry.
http://www.gopropertythailand.com/Property/Studio-close-RHOMPO-Nightmarket-Jomtien-38092
62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City
T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand
Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)
Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833
Email: [email protected]
http://www.gopropertythailand.com