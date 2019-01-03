Penthouse for sale on Pratumnak Hill

0
1253

Penthouse on top floor with spacious living space 251.31 sqm, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms+1 guest toilet, 1 livingroom with dining area, island kitchen, 1 pool with jacuzzi, fully furnished with high quality products and finishings, big terrace, panoramic ocean view, private elevator into penthouse, laundry, undergroud parkings, 24 hours security. Selling for 22.5 million baht

http://www.gopropertythailand.com/Property/Penthouse-for-sale-on-Pratumnak-Hill-55631

62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City
T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand

Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)
Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833
Email: info[email protected]
Websitehttp://www.gopropertythailand.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR