New Villa at Mapacharan Lake, East Side Pattaya
Villa on Pattaya’s East Side close Maprachan Lake; only 10 min. from Sukhumvit Road/Central Road; land: 492 sqm; living space approx. 250sqm; 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms one with jacuzzi bath; fully furnished; big living room with dining area, 1 european kitchen; fitness room; sauna; private pool (10 x 9m) with jacuzzi and waterfall; garage; electric gate; electric garage door; double wall insulation; high roof insulation
http://www.gopropertythailand.com/Property/New-Villa-at-Mapacharan-Lake-East-Side-Pattaya-39712
62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City
T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand
Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)62 191 7894 (Thai)
Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833
Email: [email protected]