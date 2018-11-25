Luxury condo on Jomtien Beach 1 of 13

http://gopropertythailand.expubwebsites.net/Property/Luxury-condo-on-Jomtien-Beach-55378

Luxury condo on Jomtien beach, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, weekly maid service, fitness gym and sauna, new salt water swimming pool, fully air conditioned, western kitchen, new washing machine and dryer, large living room, master bedroom with jacuzzi overlooking the water; fully furnished, very quiet and private. The building is right on the beach at the quiet end of Jomtien beach road. 55,000 THB per month.

62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City

T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand

Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)

Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.gopropertythailand.com