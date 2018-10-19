Land in Na Jomtien 1 of 8

http://www.gopropertythailand.com/Property/Land-in-Na-Jomtien-55582

42 Rai of land for sale in Soi Na Jomtien 13 (Loma Show), only 1.4 km to Sukhumvit Road, 10 minutes drive to many shopping arcades, close to Cartoon Network, Ambassador Hotel, Ocean Marina, Phoenix Golf course and Khao Chee-chan crafted Buddha image on the rock. Near to new motorway and high speed train. Selling 1 Rai for 2.55 million (total 107 million baht).

Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)

Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.gopropertythailand.com