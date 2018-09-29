High floor beachfront Apartment
Beach-front Apartment in Na Jomtien with breathtaking sea views, 23rd floor; living space: 106 sqm; direct access to the beach; living room with dining area, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, guest toilet; 1 kitchen; terrace 6 x 1m; security 7/24h; fitness gym; community pool; garage; parking; walking distance to restaurants, bars, supermarket & laundry (Pictures showing the SHOWROOM 2-BEDROOM CONDO).
http://www.gopropertythailand.com/Property/High-floor-beachfront-Apartment-33297
62/284-286 Moo12, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya City
T.Nongprue, A.Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, Thailand
Mobile: +66 (0)93 161 5995 (Deutsch, English) – +66 (0)85 905 7661 (Thai)
Fax: +66 (0)38 411 833
Email: [email protected]
http://www.gopropertythailand.com