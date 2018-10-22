Condo on Pratumnak Hill
Condominium for sale on Pratumnak Hill, living area 94.68 sqm, fully furnished, 1 Bedroom,1 Bathroom, 1 living room with flat screen TV, European Kitchen, 2 air conditions, cable TV, Internet WiFi, security safety box, sea view, mosquito nets, tinted glass sliding door, roof top pool, gym at the basement, underground parking, foreign owned. Selling for only 6.35 million baht.
